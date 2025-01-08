Long IslandSuffolk

No injuries in North Lindenhurst fire that damaged day care center

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire in a North Lindenhurst home that doubles as a day care center. NewsdayTV's Ken Buffa reports. Credit: Paul Mazza

