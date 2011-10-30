1 killed, several hurt in separate crashes

A woman was killed in a two-car crash in West Babylon early Sunday while several others were injured in a six-car accident in North Babylon as motorists around Long Island navigated icy roads and slippery terrain.

Local freezing temperatures left by Saturday's nor'easter may have caused black ice to form on roads, said Joey Picca, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Upton.

The collision in West Babylon, which claimed the life of Susan Galligan, 54, of Riverhead, and the multiple-vehicle crash in North Babylon, which involved an ambulance carrying a young boy and his parents, both appeared to be weather-related, a Suffolk police spokesman said.

Galligan was killed about 6:15 a.m. on Sunrise Highway near Hubbards Path after police say her 2008 Honda Civic spun out of control on an icy patch of road and hit a 2006 Toyota Tacoma that had pulled to the side of the road after careening into the guardrail, police said.

Adalid Trejo, 37, of Brentwood, who had gotten out of the Toyota to inspect the damage to his car from the guardrail, and his two passengers, Joaquin Trejo, 46, and Franklin Trejo-Monge, 23, both also of Brentwood, were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, at least one person was seriously injured in the North Babylon crash believed to have been triggered by ice patches on Route 231.

About 4:50 a.m., the drivers of three cars -- a Sunset taxi cab, a Ford Explorer and a Lindy's taxi cab -- were going south on Route 231 when they each lost control and struck a guardrail at the Sunrise Highway overpass, police said. Soon after, a Jeep Wrangler hit the Lindy's taxi. A Kia Rio then hit the Jeep.

A sixth vehicle, a Wyandanch-Wheatley Heights Ambulance carrying a child and parents to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, then hit the Jeep and the Kia, and their drivers, who were outside of their vehicles looking at the damage, officials said.

The driver of the Jeep, Scott Robb, 38, of North Babylon, was airlifted to Stony Brook University Medical Center where he was in critical condition Sunday, police said. The Kia's driver, Michael Liccesse, 45, of East Meadow, was taken to Good Samaritan and admitted in stable condition.

The ambulance driver, Anthony Maiello, 48, of North Babylon, was also taken to Good Samaritan and treated for nonlife-threatening injuries, police said. The 1-year-old boy in the ambulance suffered minor lacerations and was admitted to Good Samaritan, police said. The child's parents, Armand Lamorissieri, 28, and Graceshell Eaton, 23, both of Wyandanch, were also treated for minor injuries.

The drivers of the Sunset taxi, the Ford Explorer and the Lindy's taxi were not injured.