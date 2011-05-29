14 arrested in Southampton traffic stops

A multiagency traffic-safety check in Southampton this weekend netted 10 people charged with various offenses, including driving while intoxicated and illegal possession of a handgun, while Southampton Town police arrested four more people on DWI charges in separate stops.

After police detected a strong odor of marijuana from a vehicle, authorities said, they arrested passenger James Stilley, 55, of Southampton, on weapon and drug charges. He was found with a loaded 9-mm handgun, cocaine, oxycodone and more than 2 ounces of marijuana, town police said.

Town police, working with the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office and Southampton Village police, set up the checkpoint on County Road 39A between Montauk Highway and Flying Point Road between 11 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday.

Town police arrested three men and a woman on driving while intoxicated and other charges. The sheriff's office made two arrests on DWI charges, and village police arrested two men on DWI charges and a third on marijuana possession charges.