152,000 at Jones Beach air show's last day

Domenick Gargiulo brought decades of aerospace engineering experience with him to yesterday's Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach.

The 90-year-old Greenlawn man flew cargo planes over Asia in World War II, and later helped design F-14 and X-29 fighters at Northrop Grumman Corp. But he was in a lawn chair beside his family on a crowded boardwalk for the same reason as the other tens of thousands of spectators.

"To see some hot airplanes come flying by," said Gargiulo.

Despite the complicated aeronautics that make it possible, display and stunt flying remains a draw for the simplest reason: it's a sight to see.

Sunday, as the popular air show drew to a close under hazy skies, it wasn't just children oohing. More than 152,000 people were in attendance, organizers said. Coupled with Saturday's crowd of 94,000, the 2011 Air Show appears to fall short of the recent-year average of nearly 400,000. George Gorman, New York State Parks Long Island regional director, said the absence of the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds performance jet teams and the morning fog were likely contributing factors.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We knew there would be a drop-off," he said, adding that organizers remained "thrilled" with the turnout.

Those on the beach saw a mix of serious, history-steeped displays and high-flying trickery scored to rock music. Popular acts like the F-22A Raptor did not participate, ceding the stage in the sky to the Army's Golden Knights Parachute team and the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing.

Maj. Neil Theisen, a navigator for the guard's 102nd Rescue Squadron, said the annual spectacle is special for his Westhampton Beach-based unit.

"We're the home team," said Theisen, "and this is something that lets Long Island, and the whole New York metropolitan area, know we're here."