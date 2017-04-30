Long IslandSuffolk

2 firefighters, resident injured in Central Islip blaze, officials say

By Michael O'Keeffe and Lisa Irizarry

Two firefighters suffered burns while fighting an early morning house fire in Central Islip Sunday, authorities said.

The fire started at 2:15 a.m. at the two-story home on Bushwick Avenue, which was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, but it was quickly brought under control, Central Islip Fire Department officials said.

One firefighter suffered a second-degree burn on his knee while the other suffered second- and third-degree burns on his hands, Central Islip First Assistant Chief Patrick Murphy said. Both were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment; one was released, while the other was to be held overnight at the hospital. Their identities were not released.

A person who lived at the Bushwick Avenue house, also unidentified, was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for evaluation. Murphy said the resident suffered from respiratory difficulties.

Adonai Ramirez, who lives in the home, said six people were inside, including her visiting grandmother. She said the family had been awakened up by “fire alarms,” and discovered smoke pouring out of the garage.

“We just thank God everybody is safe, everybody got out,” she said. “Everything is gone, but thank God we are OK.”

The Islip Town Fire Marshal’s Office and the Suffolk County Police Arson Squad are investigating the blaze, officials said. The origin and cause of the fire has not been determined, but it appears noncriminal in nature, police said.

Adonai Ramirez, facing camera, is comforted by a member of a local church in front of her home on Bushwick Avenue in Central Islip on Sunday, April 30, 2017. Ramirez and five other residents were able to escape after a fire broke out at 2:15 a.m. Two firefighters and one resident suffered injuries. Credit: James Carbone

