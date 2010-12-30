2 injured in Miller Place house fire

A raging fire destroyed a Miller Place home Thursday morning, forcing one of its occupants to jump to safety from a second-story window, fire officials said.

The Miller Place fire department responded to a call at 9:05 a.m. on Tyler Avenue, said Kyle Markott, an assistant chief for the department.

All four of the house's occupants escaped, Markott said. The woman who jumped to safety injured an arm and was taken to John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson. No other information on her injury was available.

One firefighter was injured with minor burns to the knee, Markott said. He was treated at Mather and released.

Markott said the homeowner believes the fire started when the family Christmas tree ignited.

"He's not sure exactly how it happened," Markott said, "but that's what he thinks."

Markott said a "huge volume of fire" burned for about a half hour before firefighters were able to control the blaze. Overall, the fire probably burned for 45 minutes to an hour, he said.

The Rocky Point, Sound Beach, Middle Island, Mount Sinai and Terryville fire departments also responded, Markott said.

The Town of Brookhaven fire marshal and the Suffolk County arson squad were investigating, he said.