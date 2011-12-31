2 injured in N. Amityville drive-by shooting

Two teenagers were shot early Saturday by someone firing a half-dozen shots from a car into a group of people standing outside a home in North Amityville, Suffolk County police said.

A 16-year-old Huntington Station girl was struck and was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, where she was listed in serious but stable condition, police said. An 18-year-old Copiague man was also hit in the calf. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip and was treated and released.

The shooting happened at 38 Ronald Dr. E. when a car rolled by about 12:15 a.m. The investigation is ongoing. Detectives ask anyone who witnessed the shooting to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152, or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.