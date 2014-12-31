2 men beat, rob man in Riverhead, police say

Riverhead police are looking for a pair of thieves who beat and robbed a man and threatened the victim's friends with a knife, police said Tuesday.

Police received a 911 call about 9:10 p.m. Sunday from a home on Sweezey Avenue in Riverhead. Jose Cesar Siquin Bajxac, 37, told police two men chased him into his front yard, pushed him to the ground and repeatedly punched him in the face and rifled through his pockets, police said. The thieves took a Motorola cellphone, police said.

Bajxac yelled for help and "several of his friends" came out of his house and "came to his" aid, police said. One of the thieves "pulled out a knife and threatened several of the victim's friends," and then fled on bicycles, police said.

The suspects were described as men in their mid- to late 20s, both wearing black hooded sweatshirts and black jeans. Anyone with information can contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500, ext. 332.