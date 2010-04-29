2-vehicle collision kills man, 96, injures woman, 71

A 96-year-old man riding in an ambulette was killed and a second person critically injured Wednesday in a two-vehicle collision in East Northport, police said.

Ulysses Taylor, of Huntington, was pronounced dead at Huntington Hospital, and Lorraine Shanahan, 71, of East Northport, was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, Suffolk police said.

Taylor and Shanahan were passengers in an ambulette from Care and Comfort Associates Inc. of Patchogue, police said. That vehicle, driven by Spiro Bekas, 62, of Bay Shore, collided at 5:10 p.m. with a 1998 Ford Explorer at Third Avenue and Third Street in East Northport.

Bekas was treated for broken ribs and a shoulder injury, police said.

Laurie Tjornhom, 49, of Fort Salonga, was driving the Explorer, and her two children who were passengers, were treated at the hospital and released, police said.

Second Squad detectives were investigating the collision.