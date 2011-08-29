2 wildlife areas to be treated for weeds

Two South Shore wildlife refuges are scheduled to undergo treatment to control an invasive aquatic plant.

The projects aim to improve wildlife habitat by controlling common reed, an aggressive plant that overtakes native vegetation for space, water and nutrients and degrades the habitat, according to officials from the Long Island National Wildlife Refuge Complex. The plant is also highly flammable, contributing to wildfires.

Michelle Williams, manager of the complex, which will oversee the projects, could not be reached for comment.

On Thursday, the first phase of a multiyear project will get under way at Seatuck National Wildlife Refuge, aiming to restore up to 55 acres of tidal marsh along Champlain Creek. Seatuck consists of 196 acres on the Great South Bay in Islip.

Licensed contractors with experience working in wetland habitats are scheduled to treat the area with glyphosate, a herbicide commonly used in household weed controllers. The first phase is set to be completed Oct. 15. In winter or early spring, refuge staff will mow standing dead canes of common reed that were chemically treated, allowing sunlight to reach the soil, which will encourage native plants to grow, officials said.

The second project involves continued restoration of about 30 acres of tidal marsh along Yaphank Creek and Carmans River at Wertheim National Wildlife Refuge in Shirley. The same method of chemical treatments and mowing will begin Thursday and continue until Sept. 15. On the days the herbicide is applied, the Indian Landing Trail and the White Oak Nature Trail will be closed to the public. Mowing will follow in winter or early spring.

The Long Island complex, which includes seven refuges, is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.