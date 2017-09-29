Long IslandSuffolk

3 hurt in Bay Shore collision involving bus, Suffolk police say

Firefighters stand near an overturned vehicle, one of three involved in a crash in Bay Shore on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. Credit: LI Hot Shots / T.J. Lambui

Three people were injured, including a passenger on a Suffolk County Transit Bus, in a Friday morning crash on Fifth Avenue in Bay Shore, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the crash at 8:48 a.m. involved the bus, a Jeep and a minivan.

The bus driver, a passenger and the driver of the minivan, which overturned, all were transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore with minor injuries, police said.

Police said the bus was headed south on Fifth and “was slowing to a stop” when a Jeep, which was behind the bus, attempted to change lanes — cutting off the minivan. The Jeep hit the bus and the minivan overturned, police said.

The minivan also struck a northbound dump truck, according to police.

Motor Carrier Safety Section officers responded to the scene to inspect the truck and the minivan, police said.

The accident remains under investigation.

