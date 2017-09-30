3 hurt in Miller Place crash, Suffolk police say

Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday evening in Miller Place, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the crash happened at about 6 p.m., when a woman made a left turn from eastbound Route 25A onto Hunter Avenue and struck a vehicle traveling westbound. The vehicle traveling west then struck another vehicle that was stopped on westbound 25A, police added.

All three drivers were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but one man suffered a serious head injury, police said.

Police said the vehicles were impounded for safety checks. No charges have been filed, police said. The investigation is continuing.