3 in Riverhead arrested on drug, gun charges

Three men were arrested at their Wading River home Wednesday on various drug and weapons charges, as part of a police crackdown on drug sales in that community, Riverhead police said Wednesday night.

Gregory Brewer, 55, James Brewer, 24, and Justin Brewer, 19 -- all of 49 Overhill Rd. -- were arrested.

Riverhead police said they recovered marijuana packaged for sale, cash and weapons, including a .22-caliber semi-automatic pistol, a .22-caliber assault rifle, a "billy club," brass knuckles, scales and packaging material.

Justin Brewer's charges included felonies of criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of marijuana. He was ordered held on $10,000 bail following arraignment in Riverhead Town Justice Court.

Gregory Brewer, charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, was released on an appearance ticket.

James Brewer, charged with criminal use of drug paraphernalia, was released on an appearance ticket.