3 taken to hospital after Cutchogue crash

An 85-year-old driver, his wife and the driver of another car were injured in a multiple-car crash near the intersection of County Road 48 and Depot Lane in Cutchogue Wednesday, Southold police said.

Police said Gerald Cruise, his wife, Patricia, and the other injured driver, Doreen Williamson, were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Police did not detail the extent of the injuries.

A driver of a third vehicle involved in the crash, James Wysocki, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Police did not cite a hometown for Cruise and his wife.

Williamson, 56, is from Ridge, while Wysocki, 31, is from Cutchogue, police said.

Police said Gerald Cruise was driving his 2009 Toyota on Depot Lane when he failed to yield the right of way as he made a lefthand turn onto County Road 48. He struck the eastbound car being driven by Wysocki and then crashed into the eastbound car being driven by Williamson, police said.

The crash occurred at 4:44 p.m., police said.

All three vehicles were impounded for safety tests. No charges were filed.