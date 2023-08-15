Long IslandSuffolk

New 311 county hotline starts for reporting antisemitic crimes in Suffolk 

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announces the 311 county hotline for reporting...

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announces the 311 county hotline for reporting antisemitic crimes at a news conference in Hauppauge on Tuesday. Credit: James Carbone

By Tiffany Cusaac-Smithtiffany.cusaac-smith@newsday.com@T_Cusaac

Whether reporting an antisemitic flyer or cruel rhetoric in schools, people in Suffolk can now dial 311 to report hostility toward Jewish people amid a statewide uptick in hate crimes, county officials said Tuesday.

Operators at the H. Lee Dennison Building started Tuesday taking calls to 311, which will continue to connect residents with government services. It is not a replacement for 911, officials said, but a way to better gauge hate in the area and encourage people to report it when they see it, officials said.

“The whole point of 311 is to make the connection between government and citizens as seamless as possible,” said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. “We want to use that seamless connection to make the reporting of … potential hate incidents or hate incident or acts seamless.”

“We don't want people to have to figure out, ‘Oh, is this reportable? Is this not? Should this rise to the level or not?’ ” he later said.

The county-sponsored hotline for reporting other types of hate crimes is 631-852-HATE.

At the 311 call center, agents trained to handle the calls will send the information to police officials who will investigate and decide how to proceed. People can choose anonymously to report to the line, which will be open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday to Friday. It will close at 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

