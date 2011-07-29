3rd man charged in energy rebate scheme

A third person has been arrested in a rebate scam police said defrauded National Grid of more than $1 million.

Suffolk County police said Michael Castronovo, 41, of Oak Street, Franklin Square, was arrested Friday and charged with nine counts of first-degree identity theft and one count of second-degree grand larceny.

Police said the name of Castronovo's Franklin Square company, Star General Contracting, was used on rebate applications from National Grid's Energy Efficiency Program.

The applications said the company had completed upgrades at businesses, but the upgrades were not performed, Suffolk police said in a news release.

Police said Castronovo stole almost $80,000 based on activities uncovered in Suffolk.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Police said the investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected soon.

Last month, police arrested Ralph Bianco, 53, of Copeland Place, Farmingdale, and John Glaser, 53, of Tremont Avenue, Lindenhurst, in connection with the scam. Police said they applied for rebates in the names of businesses that had neither hired the men nor had work performed, as required.

The investigation followed a complaint filed by an Amityville business owner who police said became suspicious after he learned someone had "applied for a rebate using his company's information."

Police said the scam dates to at least 2009.

More than 50 businesses may have been affected by the scam, with losses to National Grid of more than $1 million, police said.

Castronovo was scheduled for arraignment Friday in First District Court in Central Islip.