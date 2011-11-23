6 charged in Islandia prostitution sting

Six men were arrested Tuesday on charges of patronizing a prostitute in a crime sting in Islandia, Suffolk County police said.

Responding to community complaints, officers from the Fourth Precinct Crime Section and the Community Oriented Police Enforcement team conducted a "john" sting on Suffolk Avenue, police said in a news release.

The men were arrested and charged with third-degree patronizing a prostitute.

One suspect, Jose Morales, 22, of 227 Leaf Ave., Central Islip, also was charged with an outstanding bench warrant.

Another suspect, Myron Bohannon, 43, of 20 Astoria Road, Mastic Beach, a Level 3 sex offender, was additionally charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

Morales and Bohannon were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip.

The other four were released on bail, police said.