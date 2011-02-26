61 animal cruelty charges for Shirley man

A Shirley man accused of keeping animals such as a calf, a pig, chinchillas, dogs, cats and rabbits at a home now faces 61 counts of animal cruelty, the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said.

Authorities say the Malba Drive home where Alan Warner, 23, lived had more than 70 animals.

The SPCA says its officers found some dead animals inside.

"The conditions that these animals were forced to live in inside the house was what made this case so horrific," the SPCA said in a statement.

Warner is being held on $30,000 bail, the SPCA said.