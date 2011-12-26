911 calls lead to 5 arrests in BB gun incident

Five men who used a BB gun to damage cars in Middle Island, Coram and Ridge have been arrested on felony charges of criminal mischief, Suffolk County police said Saturday.

Police arrested the five after receiving several 911 calls beginning Friday night and a description of the vehicle, including its license plate number, the men were driving.

Seventh Precinct officers found a vehicle matching the description provided by witnesses at a BP Gas Station on Middle Country Road in Ridge. Four men were in the vehicle, and a BB gun also was recovered, police said.

Arrested and charged with multiple counts of criminal mischief, making graffiti and possessing a graffiti instrument were:

Alexander West, 18, of Ridge.

Tyler Webber, 17, of Ridge.

Matthew Healy, 18, of Shoreham.

Eric Wager, 21, of Ridge.

Dylan Warren, 18, of Coram.

Police said Warren was not in the vehicle but was later arrested in connection with the incident.

Police said the investigation into the damaged vehicles is continuing.

West, Webber, Wager and Warren are due back in First District Court in Central Islip on Feb. 6.

Healy's next court appearance was not immediately available.