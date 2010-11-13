A showcase of life and history on the North Fork

To drive through Cutchogue and New Suffolk, it takes no more than 15 minutes along Route 25. To study all the stories in their history takes much longer.

For the second year in a row, the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council is encouraging both residents and visitors to explore that history in "Life in the Past Lane," an exhibit at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library that features photographs, newspaper clippings and postcards dating back to the 1600s.

James Grathwohl, a local historian and member of the council, said the importance of the exhibit is to educate visitors on how the areas were settled and the transitions they have undergone since then.

Documents on display show town landmarks from the past and present, and they highlight how people on the North Fork have lived and worked from colonial times to the present.

The exhibit also features Cutchogue and New Suffolk's more famous ties, including as the summer residence to Albert Einstein, birthplace of Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Douglas Moore, and site of the first submarine base in the United States.

But more important than the spouts of notoriety, Grathwohl said, are the people of Cutchogue and New Suffolk.

"They are what makes this place unique and special," he said, and "Life in the Past Lane" is a celebration of that.

The exhibit is located at the second-floor gallery of the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library, 27550 Main Rd., Cutchogue. It will run until Dec. 31.

