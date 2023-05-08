Suffolk law enforcement to announce new charity for care of abused, neglected animals

Suffolk County law-enforcement agencies have entered into a memorandum of agreement with a Stony Brook nonprofit to help cover the cost of care for abused and neglected animals, District Attorney Ray Tierney is expected to announce on Monday.

Tierney spokeswoman Tania Lopez called the arrangement with the Fund for Animal Cruelty of Suffolk a “public-private partnership.” The charity — FACTS — will help pay for the care of animals that are the subject of prosecutions and investigations involving the DA’s office, Suffolk police and the sheriff’s office.

Tierney is expected to announce the memorandum of agreement at a news conference in Hauppauge on Monday.

“Animal cruelty is a gateway crime that affects all members of the community,” FACTS said on its website. “After 35 years of research, these crimes have gained national attention because they are an indicator and predictor of crimes against humans as a ‘link’ to domestic violence.”

Such prosecutions could include cases such as when the district attorney’s Biological, Environmental and Animal Safety Team (BEAST), along with the Town of Brookhaven and ASPCA units from across the nation rescued nearly 300 neglected cats, rabbits, birds, tortoises and snakes in October from a Miller Place home. Officials said the home was infested with vermin and covered in feces.

Animal control officers and district attorney investigators found 118 rabbits in the home, 150 birds, 15 cats, seven tortoises and three snakes.