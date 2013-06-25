Aerial, ground spraying for mosquitoes set for Suffolk

With an eye to larvae and adult mosquito control, Suffolk County is planning to conduct aerial and ground spraying on Wednesday, weather permitting, health officials said.

Ground spraying with the pesticide Anvil is planned for 6 to 10 p.m. on all streets in Ocean Bay Park on Fire Island, the health department said. The pesticide Scourge will be used from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. to treat parts of South Shirley, Mastic Beach and Old Mastic.

Aerial spraying of parts of Suffolk County's salt marshes is planned for Wednesday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., health officials said.

The helicopter will fly at low altitudes and take "precautions to control drift into inhabited areas," said a release from the county health department. Human exposure is unlikely and the pesticide to be used -- altosid liquid concentrate -- has "no significant human toxicity," the release says, so no precautions are advised.

Besides being annoying, some mosquitoes through bites transmit West Nile virus to humans. Mosquitoes pick up the virus through feeding on infected birds.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Last year ranked as the second-worst in U.S. West Nile virus cases since the disease was first detected in this area in 1999, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Nassau and Suffolk counties reported 14 human cases each last year, including one Nassau death.

Already announced is Tuesday night's ground spraying with the pesticide Anvil, planned for 6 to 10 p.m. on all streets in Davis Park and Point O'Woods on Fire Island, the health department said. The pesticide Scourge will be used Tuesday from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. to treat parts of Bellport and Brookhaven Hamlet.

The chances of experiencing health effects from ground spraying are "quite low," the health department said in a release, but children and pregnant women should avoid exposure when possible by steering clear of the area during and at least 30 minutes after spraying.

Among the "common sense steps" the department suggests:

-- Close doors, windows and air conditioning vents during and 30 minutes after spraying;

-- Bring indoors laundry, children's toys, pet food and water dishes;

-- Cover ornamental fish ponds.

Learn more at the county's spraying information hotline 631-852-4939, as well as www.suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/HealthServices.aspx