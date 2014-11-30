Surveillance video may yield clues in hunt for car thief who killed North Amityville man

Police are reviewing surveillance video from a North Bay Shore convenience store in their hunt for a suspect who hit and killed a man while stealing his car early Friday.

The 7-Eleven store handed over the video to Suffolk detectives later that day, corporate spokeswoman Margaret Chabris said Saturday.

Dionel Ramirez, 69, of North Amityville, was run over in the parking lot before dawn as he tried to stop the thief from driving away.

"The interior cameras didn't catch anything of value, or didn't see what happened, but I think there was video on the exterior cameras that we gave to the police and it has been very helpful," Chabris said.

Police said no arrest had been made as of Saturday night.

Chabris said none of the employees at the Pine Aire Drive store saw what happened, but they knew Ramirez, who came in regularly to pick up donated food for the homeless and hungry. "The gentleman would come in fairly regularly a few times each week and pick up some packaged bakery products that we'd set aside for him," Chabris said.

Michelle Ramirez on Friday remembered her father as a charitable, compassionate man -- an Army veteran and native of Guatemala who worked later as a janitor and made a point of helping the needy.

Ramirez, 24, of North Amityville, said her father was picking up donated doughnuts on Friday to give to homeless people.

Police said he left his Hyundai running and the driver's door open when he went into the convenience store about 5:40 a.m.

After being hit by the car, Ramirez was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead. His car was found abandoned nearby a short time later, police said.

Yesterday afternoon, a couple who knew Ramirez started a makeshift memorial with a bouquet of flowers outside the 7-Eleven.

Ramirez's family said funeral arrangements are pending.