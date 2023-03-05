Plane crash near Republic Airport, Suffolk police say

A plane has crashed near Republic Airport, Suffolk County police said.

The crash occurred in North Lindenhurst, near Wellwood Avenue. Police told Newsday the call came in around 3 p.m. Sunday but had no further details to immediately release about what occurred.

The airplane landed about 300 feet south of the Long Island Rail Road tracks in North Lindenhurst and caused no damage, according to MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan. The crash was close enough for officials to hold train traffic at about 3:16 p.m. following a report that an airplane landed at Wellwood Avenue and Fourth Street.

The hold was lifted at 3:58 p.m. and trains resumed traveling at restrictive speed, Donovan said. Regarding further delays, he said there may be “possible residual” holds while the area gets cleared up, but does not expect anything major.

“Minimal delays were incurred,” Donovan said. “Otherwise, no impact to any infrastructure of the railroad.”

Tom Altieri was getting out of his vehicle around 3 p.m. to enter his East June Street home in North Lindenhurst when he said he noticed a single-engine plane unusually “low and slow.” Altieri, who has lived in his home for 20 years, said he’s used to the constant sight of planes overhead, but he had never seen one this low to the ground; he estimated the plane was about 1,000 feet in the sky.

Within seconds of seeing the plane pass over him, he said he heard “a somewhat large explosion” followed by a plume of smoke. By 3:45 p.m., the smoke had dissipated, he said.

“I knew immediately it was that plane,” he said.

He said he noticed no major sign of distress.

With Sunday’s beautiful weather, Mahida Ali had the windows of her home open to enjoy the 52-degree day when she noticed clouds of smoke in the air around 2:55 p.m.

She first thought a house was on fire or maybe a neighbor was celebrating the good weather with a barbecue.

But “the smoke was just too much for it to be a barbecue,” she said, adding that her husband Hafiz Ulhaq went to investigate, where he discovered a throng of bystanders and a swarm of emergency services responding to the crashed plane.

The couple said they’re used to planes passing their Bolton Street home every 5 to 10 minutes. Sometimes, they fly so low, Ulhaq said he’s worried they could “land on our roof."

With Darwin Yanes

Check back for updates on this developing story.