Albert's Pizza in Lake Ronkonkoma sold

Albert’s Pizza, a Lake Ronkonkoma institution for nearly three decades known for its upside-down slice and its pay-it-forward campaign to members of the community in need, has been sold.

The new owners plan to continue the business with the same name and staff, according to Richard Baer, 53, the longtime co-owner of Albert’s with his partner, Brian Jablonsky.

“Nothing’s changing except the ownership,” Baer said of the shop, which is closed for renovations undertaken by the new owners, a father and two sons from the community. “It’s been 28 years of long hours of not seeing my family and not being able to go away for a weekend. My kids are older now … So it's time for something easier.”

Baer, of Centereach, purchased a mobile pizza trailer that he will now use to work parties and festivals part time on the weekend.

Albert’s is known for its “upside-down” pizza where the cheese is under the sauce and crust.

But Baer said the shop is about more than just the slices.

In 2017, with the country divided following the presidential election, Baer started a pay-it-forward program campaign where customers can pre-order pies and write messages on the box for members of the community in need, including veterans, single parents, those suffering from cancer or those who recently lost loved ones. Baer takes a photo with every pay-it-forward recipient and posts it on his Facebook page.

The program paid special dividends in April 2017 after a stranger gifted a pie to a man struggling with depression as the anniversary of his late wife’s death from cancer was approaching. The message on the box said, “stay strong.” The customer told Baer he had been contemplating suicide but that the message and thoughtfulness helped save his life.

Baer said it’s going to be tough walking away from a business that’s meant so much to so many.

“I love what I do but I want to go on the road and spread the love of pizza to other communities,” he said. “ … And let other people experience the power of pizza.”