Alzheimer's nonprofit looks to solidify Long Island roots

A national Alzheimer’s organization is hoping to establish its first Long Island location in North Amityville to help serve the estimated 50,000 Long Islanders who suffer from the disease.

The nonprofit Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, based in Manhattan, wants to transform a former convent into a satellite office that would offer programming to those with the disease and their caregivers — but needs a zoning change to do it.

A public hearing about switching the property's designation from a residential to a business zone will take place Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Babylon Town Hall in Lindenhurst.

The building at 149 Schleigel Blvd., on the corner of Albany Avenue, had long been a convent for the Sisters of St. Dominic.

But about five years ago, the last group of six to eight sisters who lived there moved to another location for additional care, said Sister Peggy McVetty, prioress of the sisters.

Alzheimer's is a form of dementia that impacts memory, thinking and behavior. Long Islander Bert Brodsky, whose mother had the disease, established the Alzheimer's Foundation of America in 2002.

“Long Island is important to us and we have strong roots here,” foundation president and CEO Charles Fuschillo Jr. wrote in an email to Newsday. “We have been looking for a Long Island-based site to deliver in-person programs and services for years, and this location is the right fit.”

One out of every 10 people over age 65 and nearly half of all those 85 and older will develop Alzheimer´s disease, according to the state health department. Among those 65 and older, Black people have the highest rate of the disease at 14%, followed by Hispanics at 12%.

The foundation's center would offer free, hourlong day programming in small groups, such as music therapy, art therapy, pet therapy, dance and movement therapy and horticultural therapy.

The center also would host educational and training programs for caregivers, according to Fuschillo, a former state senator from Long Island.

It would be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and have about six employees on site, he said.

A traffic engineer the foundation hired said at a planning board hearing on the proposed rezoning in November that traffic would be staggered at the location throughout the day.

Planning Board member Ed Wynn, who lives near the site, suggested a stop sign might be needed further south on Albany if the project goes through, as he already has "a problem getting out now on Albany."

The building on the 1.1-acre site wouldn't be expanded but interior renovations would take place, according to the foundation’s attorney.

Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer said Friday he'll vote for the rezoning.

“Alzheimer’s disease effects so many families and having this location there just makes our residents more able to access information, support and direction from this great organization,” he added.

McVetty supports the new center.

"It's bittersweet," she said. “It’s another change for us, another loss in some ways, but at the same time it’s for the good."