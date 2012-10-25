Ambulance crashes, flips in Hauppauge

Volunteer ambulance crew members were shaken up early Thursday morning when, police said, they attempted to make a U-turn on Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge and collided with a car in an adjacent lane -- and flipped the ambulance.

The 1:21 a.m. crash involved the crew from Central Islip-Hauppauge Volunteer Ambulance, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the ambulance driver and an assistant suffered minor injuries and were taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore.

It was not clear if the driver of the car was injured.

Police said the ambulance was traveling in the right-hand lane of Veterans Memorial Highway when the driver attempted to make a U-turn -- and collided with a Toyota in the left-hand lane. The ambulance overturned.

No charges were filed, police said.