Amityville appeals to drivers’ goodwill to stop speeding

Amityville officials may appeal to drivers’ goodwill to slow speeders through the village.

Trustee Nick LaLota last week proposed using yard signs with a message similar to the “Drive Like Your Kids Live Here” signs sold in retail chains across the country.

The Amityville Police Department increased enforcement with a speed patrol earlier this month after residents complained about speeding on Wellington Place, Bayview Avenue and South Bayview Avenue.

Those complaints have taken on added urgency with village children walking and biking to summer hotspots like the Village Beach and Unqua Corinthian Yacht Club, officials said.

“When it comes to speeding, we admit the enemy is us,” Mayor James Wandell said.