Cops: DWI charge for driver in Bay Shore crash

A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated following a single-car crash early Monday on East Third Avenue in Bay Shore.

Angel Taveras, 27, of 1549 Potter Blvd., was arrested after being transported to Southside Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Suffolk County police said. He faces arraignment at a later date.

Police said Taveras was driving a 2015 Subaru southbound on East Third when his vehicle struck two parked cars and a utility pole near Bailey Avenue at approximately 2:45 a.m.

The crash closed East Third between Bailey and Spur Drive North, which parallels the Southern State Parkway.

The road was closed several hours, police said.

Police initially said the crash had closed Spur Drive.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story gave the incorrect road closure based on information provided by police.