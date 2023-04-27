Starting a 'dream job' as Hamptons animal shelter preps for grand reopening

It was Kim Nichols' grandmother who taught her the importance of caring for animals, particularly rescues, as she grew up in Vermont.

“She was a very busy woman, but still found time to rescue cats,” Nichols, 55, of Southampton, recalled Wednesday.

Years later, that passion led Nichols to the “dream job” she started this month as executive director of Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons.

Nichols' arrival at the East Hampton nonprofit comes as the organization prepares for its “grand reopening” on Memorial Day weekend. The event will mark the completion of a large-scale facility renovation dubbed the "Forever Home" project.

“I feel like I’ve been given a gift,” said Nichols, who succeeds recently-retired director Scott Howe.

The new executive director has worked out of a trailer, surrounded by barking dogs, paving work and no shortage of other noise as construction crews have continued work on the $14.5 million renovation.

"And I've never been happier,” Nichols said.

ARF’s board of directors hired her after a nine-month, nationwide search and she leads a staff of 31 employees and many more volunteers.

Board president Kathy Rayner said in a statement that Nichols “possesses the perfect combination of experience and values to lead ARF as we reopen our new and renovated campus.”

Since its 1974 founding, ARF has found homes or provided permanent sanctuary for an estimated 30,000 dogs and cats, Nichols said.

The renovated facility will have features that include a new welcome center for prospective pet parents to greet adoption candidates, kennels that are air-conditioned and heated and dog washing stations.

The centerpiece of the project is the William P. Rayner Training Center, where puppy litter mates Easter and Peter — two recent shelter arrivals — were treated to a sneak preview Wednesday.

The hyper 4-month-old boxer mixes from South Carolina darted around the massive building as Nichols gripped their leashes. Peter, she noted, hasn’t quite mastered how to bark yet.

“Peter sounds like a gremlin,” she said, before mimicking the playful pup.

The revamped facility features large window bays that roll up to provide access to a fenced-in outdoor area, which officials said will provide critical space for trainers to work with dogs and for the animals to socialize.

“This will change so many animals’ lives,” Nichols said.

The facility will host puppy “pre-K" programs, along with agility and obedience classes. Nichols said the nonprofit hopes to bring in trainers who can work with outside dogs in addition to those awaiting adoption.

Nichols joined ARF from Southampton Hospital Foundation, where she served in a development director role. Before that, she worked at The Retreat, a domestic abuse and violence prevention agency.

Nichols said she hadn't been looking for a job when the opportunity at the shelter came up, but soon realized the position perfectly blended her passion for animals with her talents for fundraising and working with numbers.

As for learning to say goodbye to the shelter's furry guests, Nichols said she's prepared to do that too.

“It’s not hard when you know they’re going to a great home,” she said. “It’s very rewarding.”