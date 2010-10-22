Another step forward for Central Islip sports complex

Islip's planning board is recommending the town approve zoning changes to accommodate a proposed $20-million sports complex in Central Islip, as well as new playing fields for the Central Islip Little League, which would be displaced by the project.

The proposed zoning changes will go before the town board at a public hearing Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Islip Town Hall, town planning commissioner Gene Murphy said.

The town board already has approved leasing 36 acres of town-owned land on Carleton Avenue to developer Andy Borgia for the 205,000-square-foot Ultimate Game Sports Complex, which will include private indoor and outdoor fields for baseball, soccer, lacrosse and football.

Under the 50-year lease agreement, which has not yet been signed, Borgia is to build a new home for the Little League on nearby Eastview Drive.

Town officials said they have expedited the review process to help the developer meet a Dec. 31 application deadline for $19 million in tax-exempt bonds offered through the federal stimulus program and already approved by the town's Industrial Development Agency.

Borgia must still secure financing for the project, and the town must review the developer's site plan and issue construction permits.

Another point to be resolved: where the Central Islip Little League will play during the 2011 season, when both the complex and the league's new home would be under construction.

The town and developer are working with the Central Islip school district on a plan to have Borgia refurbish six of the district's ballfields and make them available to the Little League next year, town and school district officials said.