Brentwood man arraigned on charges of drunken driving in fatal crash

A Brentwood man was arraigned Monday on charges that he was driving drunk late Sunday when he crashed into a motorcycle, killing the driver.

Anthony Brody-Santos, 22, is charged with driving while intoxicated as a first offense, although prosecutors say the charges may be upgraded at a later date.

According to court documents, Brody-Santos was driving a 1999 Nissan Altima south on Washington Avenue in Brentwood at 11:18 p.m. when he collided with a motorcycle.

Suffolk Police have identified the victim as Jose Funes, 47 of Brentwood.

Funes was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

At arraignment Monday at First District Court in Central Islip, defense attorney William Collado of Brentwood entered a plea of not guilty on his client's behalf.

Collado told the court Funes was heading north and turning left onto Clarke Street and it's not clear if the motorcyclist had his lights on before the impact.

Brody-Santos, who was not injured, was arrested and charged after police reported that they smelled alcohol on his breath, his eyes were glassy, he had a slurred speech and told police "I had a few earlier," court documents show. Toxicology results revealed in court showed Brody-Santos had a blood alcohol content of .13 percent -- above the .08 legal threshold for intoxication while driving, according to prosecutors.

Collado told District Court Judge Jennifer Henry that Brody-Santos had no prior contact with the criminal justice system and he pointed to the more than 20 family members who showed up to court to support him.

Henry set bail at $50,000 cash or bond. Collado said the bond most likely would be posted.

Brody-Santos' family and friends, many of whom sobbed and consoled each other after the arraignment, declined to comment afterward.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks, and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information can call the Suffolk police vehicular crime unit at 631-852-6555 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

With Gary Dymski