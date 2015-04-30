Anthony Franklin of North Amityville charged with shooting grandfather of daughter's schoolmate, police say

A North Amityville man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting that wounded the grandfather of a boy he suspected pulled his daughter's hair on a school bus Tuesday, Suffolk police said.

Police said Anthony Franklin, 28, was upset that his 6-year-old daughter had her hair pulled by another student on the bus to school. At about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, he went to the Albany Avenue home of the boy who he believed was involved.

Franklin got into an argument with Wilson McWilliams, the boy's grandfather, police said, adding that he pulled out a gun and shot McWilliams twice before fleeing.

McWilliams, 48, was taken by police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

Franklin, of 61 E. Greenwich Ave., was charged with second-degree assault, police said. He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday.