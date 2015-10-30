Off-duty taxi driver charged with DWI, assault after parkway stop

A driver for a Long Island limo and taxi service was arrested late Thursday night on charges of drunken driving, assault, resisting arrest and other offenses after being stopped by a state trooper responding to reports of an erratic driver operating on the Sunken Meadow State Parkway, police said.

Aristides Vasquez, 41, of Brentwood, was stopped after driving his black Ford Fusion, adorned with the business lettering of Arrow-Island Limo, at speeds of more than 70 mph while weaving through lanes of traffic, even driving on the shoulder, State Police said.

It was not immediately clear if Vasquez, who faces arraignment Friday in First District Court in Central Islip, is represented by legal counsel.

The president of the Port Washington-based limo company, which also does business as Delux Transportation, said Vasquez leased the car on a weekly basis and was not working at the time he was stopped by police.

Delux president Peter Blasucci also said he was not aware of the arrest until being contacted Friday by Newsday; he said his employees and members of the Vasquez family had been trying to locate him after he failed to come home Thursday.

"I didn't know this happened," Blasucci said, adding that Vasquez had clocked out of work at 7 p.m. and was not carrying passengers when he was arrested. "If this is true," Blasucci said, "he will never work here again."

Police said that after being stopped by the trooper on the northbound parkway near Jericho Turnpike at about 11 p.m., Vasquez failed a field sobriety tests. But, police said, Vasquez then assaulted the trooper as he was being placed under arrest -- and he was subdued with assistance from an a passing motorist, whom police did not name.

Vasquez was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, driving while intoxicated and was issued traffic violations.