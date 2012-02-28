Arrested truck driver barred from town work

The driver for a private carting company under contract with the Town of Islip has been barred from any further town work after his arrest on drug possession and driving while ability impaired charges, a town spokesman said Tuesday.

Michael Maglione, 32, a resident of Mastic Beach who works for Armar Carting, was arrested Monday at a checkpoint for commercial vehicles in Brentwood and was found in possession of marijuana and painkillers OxyContin and Tylenol with codeine for which he did not have a prescription, Suffolk County police said.

He was arraigned Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip and Judge Glenn Murphy set bail at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond, a spokeswoman for the Suffolk County district attorney's office said.

Maglione faces charges of DWAI and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, among other charges, records show. He is represented by Legal Aid, which routinely does not comment on behalf of clients.

Eric Hoffmeister, the commissioner the town's Department of Environmental Control, said Tuesday that Armar Carting has been told the Maglione is barred from doing any contract work within the town.

A man who answered the phone Tuesday at Armar Carting in Medford said no one was available to comment on the arrest.

Maglione was arrested at a commercial vehicle inspection point set up Monday by highway patrol and state transportation inspectors at the park and ride lot on Wicks Road, just south of the Long Island Expressway.

Maglione's truck was taken out of service due to several safety violations, including nonworking lights, an oil leak and defective brakes, police said.

"The officer noticed his eyes were bloodshot and constricted," said Sgt. Michael Mallin of the Highway Patrol Motor Carrier Safety Section. "His speech was slurred, and he was unsteady on his feet."