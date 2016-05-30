Port Jefferson apartment complex fire probed by arson squad

Suffolk County’s Arson Squad is investigating a fire early Monday at a Port Jefferson apartment complex, a police spokeswoman said Monday.

The fire on Leeward Court was reported in a call about 2:30 a.m. and did not cause any injuries, she said.

Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services said the Port Jefferson Fire Department responded and was assisted by six other area departments.

A spokesman for fire rescue did not have more information, and a phone call to the Port Jefferson Fire Department was not immediately returned.