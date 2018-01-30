Suffolk police: Teen hurt in Commack ATV crash

A 17-year-old boy riding an all-terrain vehicle on a road in Commack flipped it over on Tuesday afternoon but escaped serious injury, police said.

The youth was on Tomkins Court when he crashed at about 12:10 p.m., they said in a statement.

A Suffolk police spokeswoman could not say whether the road was snow-covered at the time of the crash.

“The teen was transported by Commack Volunteer Ambulance to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries,” the police statement said.