Suffolk police vehicle auction opening bid $500, 2003 Ford Mustang, motorcycles on the block

Looking for a car at potentially rock-bottom prices?

Well, the Suffolk County police auto auction is back, scheduled for Saturday at the police impound facility in Westhampton.

The auction starts at 9 a.m., rain or shine. The minimum opening bid on all vehicles is $500. Several vehicles will be auctioned on salvage titles.

All vehicles are sold “as is.” A preview of the 120-plus cars, trucks and motorcycles available will take place Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m.-9 a.m., police said.

A little bit of everything is for sale.

Want to buy a 1997 AM General troop carrier? They’ve got one. How about a 1953 Diamond-T wrecker tow truck? Got one of them too.

There’s a couple of Harley Davidson Road King motorcycles, Ford vans, a handful of Jeeps, a bunch of pickup trucks and even a 2003 Lincoln Navigator. Been searching for a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta. Got it. In the mood for a 2001 Toyota 4Runner? Check. In the market for a 2003 Ford Mustang, a 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer, a 2015 Nissan Altima or a 2017 Toyota Sienna.

The police auction has them all.

There’s no guarantee of the condition. These are all seized and impounded vehicles; some of which have been involved in crashes.

For a complete list of vehicles available go to the Suffolk police website, click on the link for “Precincts and Specialized Units,” then “Impound Section & Vehicle Auctions.” Finally, go to the additional links and click on “Current Auctions.”

Almost all the vehicles available are at least a decade old. Unlike some previous auctions, there’s not a lot of high-end wheels

And maybe you’ll place the winning bid on the 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS 550. Or the 2007 BMW X3.

Preregistration is required in order to bid. All buyers must be 18 or older. Bidding terms are listed on the police website.

The auction yard is located at 100 Old Country Rd., Westhampton.