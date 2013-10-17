Audit: Mount Sinai schools surplus too large

A state comptroller's audit has concluded that administrators in the Mount Sinai school district amassed surplus funds beyond the state-mandated cap for five years in a row.

"School districts have a responsibility to taxpayers to develop realistic budgets and make adjustments when it is clear budgets are out of line," state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a statement Wednesday, adding that the district must budget more appropriately.

The audit found that school officials "significantly overestimated spending" and the school board approved the inflated budgets, a pattern that produced surplus funds beyond the 4 percent cap mandated by state law.

The practice yielded surpluses from 6 percent to 14 percent of budgeted appropriations.

District officials defended their ability to manage the budget. The extra money has created a rainy-day fund that helps the district maintain programs and respond to emergencies, officials said.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Districts that have followed the state mandate and maintained 4 percent are now nearing insolvency," said Enrico Crocetti, superintendent of Mount Sinai schools, adding that the 4 percent margin is too thin to anticipate sharp cuts in funding or emergencies.

The audit, released Wednesday, found that actual expenditures in Mount Sinai were $3.4 million less than budgeted amounts in the 2007-08 academic year, $4.8 million less in the 2008-09 year, $5 million less in 2009-10, $6.2 million less in 2010-11 and $4.1 million less in 2011-12.

Crocetti said the funding cushion is necessary to continue quality in the school district.

"It costs a lot of money to put a program together in a school district with professional development, acquisition of materials, training of staff and managing everything that goes into creating a new program," he said. "When you cut a program it takes a second and that whole investment is wasted."

Crocetti said the district was following DiNapoli's recommendations, which include creating budgets with "realistic estimates for revenues, expenditures and unexpended surplus funds."

A written list of ways the district will follow the state recommendations must be sent to the comptroller's office within 90 days and a "corrective action plan" must be in place by the end of the next fiscal year, according to DiNapoli.