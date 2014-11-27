B. Smith, former model and Hamptons restaurateur, found after disappearing overnight, police say

B. Smith, a well-known restaurateur and former model, was found in Manhattan yesterday afternoon after disappearing overnight in the Sag Harbor area, police said.

Sag Harbor Village police said she was found near her former apartment by her daughter about 2 p.m.

Smith, 65, disclosed she has Alzheimer's disease in a CBS News interview in June.

Fox 5 News said that Smith's husband, Dan Gasby, reported her missing Tuesday night after she took a jitney from New York City to Sag Harbor. She was last seen about 8 p.m. wearing a blue sweater, pink shirt, jeans and black sneakers, the station reported.

Gasby did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Barbara Smith began her career as a fashion model, appearing on the covers of 15 magazines, before opening a restaurant in Manhattan in 1986, according to her website.

Over the years, she authored culinary books, hosted television and radio shows, started a line of home decor items and opened two more restaurants, in Washington, D.C., and Sag Harbor.

In her CBS News interview in June Smith said she first reported dementia symptoms to her doctor about four years earlier. "You do try to hide it from everybody," she said.

She closed her Sag Harbor restaurant this year.

With AP