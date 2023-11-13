Huntington Hospital Dr. Mitchell Kramer delivers baby 33 years after delivering his parents

Oh baby, that's some kind of family affair.

When Dr. Mitchell Kramer, chairman of obstetrics and gynecology at Huntington Hospital, delivered Kathleen Brown's baby Connor on Nov. 5, it completed a unique trifecta for the veteran obstetrician.

Nearly 33 years earlier, Kramer delivered both Kathleen and her future husband, Joe Brown, at Huntington Hospital — only three days apart.

"When we all put it together, we were like, 'are you kidding me? How's that even possible?' " Kathleen Brown said Monday at Huntington Hospital.

Kramer said he has delivered more than 6,000 babies during his 34 years in medicine but never both parents and their child.

"It's never happened to me before, bringing in two generations of a family," Kramer said. "It's pretty amazing. Can't ask for better than that."

The Browns' love story began in December 1990 when Kramer delivered Joe, followed by Kathleen three days later.

In fact, the future parents overlapped in the nursery for one day, providing ample ribbing material for the couple's friends and family on their wedding day about the first time the two shared a night together.

Joe's older sister, he said, even asked her parents if they could bring home the baby girl in the nursery — who would one day grow up to become her sister-in-law,

The couple would reconnect in middle school, sharing the same circle of friends, but would not start dating until college.

"It is pretty wild," said Joe Brown, who recently moved his family back to Huntington from Newport, Rhode Island, after retiring from 10 years of active duty service in the Navy. " … It really feels like a homecoming to a small town and it's pretty special."

The couple have three children: 3-year-old Megan, Scott, who is 18 months, and Connor, who was born a week ago Sunday.

"It's so rare to have both parents and then have our son be delivered by the same OB, which is really special and cool," Kathleen Brown said. "Kind of a full circle moment."

Her husband added: "It's great to come from a town and a community that can be this close-knit. We can go out and have a life adventure but come back and have these things come back together."

For Kramer, the childbirth coincidence is a mere labor of love.

"Having brought two generations into the world," he said, "is kind of special."

With Shari Einhorn