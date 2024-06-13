Funds available to elevate flood-prone dwellings in Babylon, Mastic Beach 

In the next several months, some Mastic Beach and Babylon homeowners, many with dwellings battered by hurricanes and powerful storms and facing rising sea levels, can apply for federal funds to have their residences elevated, officials announced Thursday. Up to 200 homes in flood prone areas across the two towns are eligible for funds from the Suffolk Fire Island to Montauk Point plan, also known by FIMP, a $2.4 billion initiative to reduce flood risk along 83 miles of coastline from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point, according to Brookhaven Town officials and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The structural portion of the project, which is focused on elevating houses, is fully funded by the program but whether other related costs like plumbing will be covered will be determined on a case-by-case basis, said Cliff Jones, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers chief of the Planning Division in New York, Said Alexander Young, a colonel and commander at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers New York District, during a news conference with officials on Riviera Avenue in Mastic: “We're going to be learning as we go through this that's why we're doing that initial pilot program so we can make this an overall better program,” Young said construction is expected to begin in late 2025 or early 2026. Any potential relocation costs during the construction period are currently not covered but there is a bill pending that addresses that, officials said. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers previously identified 4,400 homes in Suffolk County eligible to be raised, based on factors like the property’s scale, size, the estimated cost of construction and location.. Massive weather systems on Long Island in the past decade or so have hit Babylon, Mastic Beach and surrounding communities hard. Superstorm Sandy damaged hundreds of homes in Mastic Beach, a hamlet of about 15,000 people. Sewage systems were overcome, pouring sewage into the flooded streets, yards and waterways. More recently, a January coastal storm left parts of Babylon underwater and nearly destroyed a playground and pavilion at Overlook Town Beach. Add to that a report last year by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and other agencies predicting the sea level rising 10 to 14 inches over the next 30 years, and the urgency to shore up vulnerable structures is clear, elected officials and flood experts have said. By 2050, “moderate” flooding will happen 10 times as often as it does currently, according to the report. Roughly 1,200 of those homes identified by the Army Corps are within the Town of Brookhaven, according to Town Supervisor Dan Panico. “We’re going to do everything that we can to partner with the Army Corps to make sure that the people that need this help the most stay in their homes, in many times, lifetime homes,” Panico said Thursday. Official with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said about fifty homeowners are expected to apply based on national program participation rates. Andres Rios, who lives on Riviera Avenue in Mastic, and will be applying to the program, said he has lived in his house since 2010 and when the bay overflows during high tide and storms, water seeps onto his lawn and sometimes, into his crawl space. He said that during the three to four storms a year, the road floods. “All this is a lake, two blocks of water and maybe two feet or three feet of water. So all the front of the house is just a lake for a few days “The water and the storms have been increasing and are seemingly more aggressive,” he said. “It’s scary.”

