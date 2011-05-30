Babylon replaces long-removed fountain

Almost a century ago, the fountain that stood on the Village of Babylon's Main Street was removed, likely on orders from public-health officials who saw it as a vector for contagious diseases.

Generations passed, and none remembered the landmark that had been a source of civic pride and good, clean drinking water, though some still felt its lack.

But Monday, the village replaced the fountain with a replica, as more than 100 residents and a few prominent guests gathered outside the Historical Society for the dedication.

The fountain is topped by a statue of a woman feeding seed to a dove, like the original in every regard -- save the water it circulates, which is treated and unsuitable for drinking.

At the ceremony was Christopher Proto, a village dentist who discovered that identical 19th-century fountains are found in hamlets across the country, if you know where to look.

Also there was Paul Fry, public-works director from the western Pennsylvania borough of Ligonier, which permitted its fountain to be disassembled and hauled to a Kentucky foundry for copying. He received honored-guest treatment. "Everybody is so friendly, so nice," he said. "It blew my mind -- I was even in the [Memorial Day] parade!"

Suffolk Legis. Wayne Horsley (D-Babylon), a village resident and history buff who secured a $50,000 county grant that went toward the fountain's purchase and installation, reminded the crowd of a time 40 years ago when villagers were in less of a celebratory mood. "We lost our grocery stores -- the A&P, Bohack, Big Ben, we were ravaged by downtown fires," he said. "Even the high school had a fire. And this village could have gone either way."

But a succession of beautification projects -- from marigolds in streetside wooden barrels to the refurbishment of Old Town Hall -- drew shoppers, diners and visitors, shoring up downtown business and pulling the village back from the brink, he said.

When the speeches were finished, the dignitaries pulled the shroud from the fountain. Proto had driven out that morning in a downpour to make sure the water would flow; it did now, and the crowd applauded.

Before everyone went inside the Historical Society for lemonade and cookies, West Babylon resident James King, 80, took a picture of his daughter, Kathy King, 58, in front of the fountain.

King pronounced himself "very satisfied" with it and ventured an interpretation of the statue of the woman, who appears to be enticing the dove with a bit of seed held between her lips: "Peace," he said.

"Tranquility," said his daughter. "She's well-rested and visiting the birds . . . She's in pretty good condition."