Babylon Town hires manager for $1.3M to oversee Sandy recovery

The Town of Babylon has hired an engineering firm to oversee all of the town’s superstorm Sandy recovery projects.

Town officials this week finalized a contract with LiRo Group of Syosset for nearly $1.3 million. The company is one of five firms that responded to a request for proposals. LiRo has been involved in other Sandy-related work, including the replacement of the Long Beach boardwalk.

“They have people on staff who have a tremendous wealth of experience with this kind of work,” said Peter Casserly, a town consultant for construction management.

The cost will be paid through the more than $26 million in Community Development Block Grant funds the town received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The money was earmarked for Sandy recovery projects, ranging from infrastructure hardening to economic development and coastal protection.

There are two rounds of funding for 11 projects, with a deadline of 2022 for all projects to be completed and the money spent. The town is in the midst of five projects for round one, which are in various stages of completion, Casserly said. Those are: new bulkheading in Amityville; replacement of bridges in American Venice; purchasing and installation of three generators in Babylon Village and Cedar Beach; a Lindenhurst Village master drainage study; and a study of the Carlls River watershed with design and implementation of infrastructure improvements to mitigate flooding.

There are six more projects for round two of the funding, of which the town has only done some preliminary work, Casserly said. Those include: road stabilization and raising of Captree Road; installing drafting wells throughout Gilgo and West Gilgo as well as raising the tops of the potable water supply and installing new pump house storage tanks and piping in West Gilgo; shoreline stabilization on Oak Beach Road, Dalton Point and on Little East Neck Road; and the design and installation of a backflow valve infrastructure in Babylon Village and West Babylon to minimize flooding.

LiRo is to oversee all of the projects, Casserly said, including helping to write requests for proposal for work and reviewing design documents, as well as some monitoring of construction.

“It’s going to be like having a double set of eyes on everything to make sure it all goes smoothly,” he said.

The town isn’t relinquishing control over the projects, Casserly said, but workers have been stretched and the town wants to ensure deadlines tied to the funding are met.

“It’s a full-time job for a few people,” he said.