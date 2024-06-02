Long IslandSuffolk

Parade through Babylon Village celebrates LGBTQ community

Participants wave to parade watchers Sunday at the Babylon Village...

Participants wave to parade watchers Sunday at the Babylon Village Pride Parade. Credit: Gary Licker

By Tiffany Cusaac-Smith

Hundreds lined the route and hundreds more took part Sunday in a jubilant and celebratory parade through Babylon Village to show support and solidarity with the LGBTQ community.

The Babylon Village Pride Parade included dazzling floats decked out in rainbow colors and marchers in a mood for tolerance and acceptance. The procession moved along Deer Park Avenue after getting its start about 3 p.m. on Main Street.

“It’s wonderful to see that we can have this kind of a celebration … that the village has opened its heart,” said Dani Barnhart, a 44-year-old resident of North Babylon, as she watched the parade participants stroll by.

Within the celebration, some attendees said, there was a special meaning to the events: being able to the celebrate the LGBTQ+ community near where they live.

Danaiya Byrams, 27, and her wife live close to the parade route. After celebrating in New York City, the pair were glad to take part in the festivities closer to home.

“It’s so nice that everyone could come out here, celebrate each other, be together … and not worry about the challenges that are out there,” she said.

Some parade watchers said discrimination in employment and other areas continues to be an issue facing the LGBTQ community. On Sunday though, there was nothing but exuberance and a large helping of inclusion.

Cars decked out in celebratory rainbow colors make their way...

Cars decked out in celebratory rainbow colors make their way along Deer Park Avenue during Sunday's Babylon Village Pride Parade. Credit: Gary Licker

Individuals, groups and families lined the roadway, many wearing or waving pride flags.  Some danced to music-playing floats as the decorated vehicles made their way along the parade route.

Yaphank resident Frankie Rotolo, 31, who is gay, said the parade served as a timely reminder.

“We are just like everybody else,” Rotolo said, “and there’s a lot of us.”

Restaurants along the parade route were packed with customers, many of whom came for the parade and stayed for a late lunch.

At least one church on the parade route prominently displayed a pride flag. 

On the floats people danced, sang and tossed rainbow bracelets and other celebratory trinkets to parade watchers.

Bay Shore resident Alex Linguiti, 39, watched the parade with several loved ones. Linguiti, who is gay, said having this gathering in any community is important because it gives people space to be themselves.

“It feels good to be around friends and people who support our community,” Linguiti said.

