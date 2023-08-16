Suffolk Health Department extends advisory against bathing at more than 60 beaches; 4 beaches closed
The Suffolk County Department of Health has extended an advisory, first implemented Tuesday, against swimming at more than 60 beaches, while closing four others Wednesday, citing elevated levels of bacteria.
The bacteria levels may exceed state standards because of stormwater runoff from recent storms, the health department said. The beaches are located in areas heavily influenced by runoff from surrounding watersheds or tributaries and may experience limited tidal flushing, the department said.
The advisory is expected to be lifted at 5 a.m. on Thursday unless elevated levels of bacteria persist beyond the next 24 hours, according to the health department.
The closed beaches include:
- Benjamin Beach in Bay Shore
- Tides Property Owners Beach, Rocky Point
- Tanner Park Beach in Copiague
- Ronkonkoma Beach in Ronkonkoma
The beaches where officials are advising against swimming include:
- Amityville Village Beach in Amityville
- Venetian Shores Beach in West Babylon
- Sound Beach POA East, Sound Beach POA West and Tides Beach in Sound Beach
- Beech Road Beach, Broadway Beach, Terraces on the Sound and Friendship Drive Beach in Rocky Point
- Shoreham Village Beach in Shoreham
- Shoreham Beach and Shoreham Shore Club Beach in East Shoreham
- Corey Beach in Blue Point
- Stony Brook Beach in Stony Brook
- Miller Place Park Beach and Woodhull Landing POA Beach in Miller Place
- Scotts Beach in Sound Beach
- Bayberry Cove Beach, Little Bay Beach, Bayview Beach, Grantland Beach, Indian Field Beach and Little Bay Beach in Setauket-East Setauket
- Soundview Beach Association Beach in Old Field
- Eagle Dock Community Beach in Cold Spring Harbor
- Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club Beach, West Neck Beach, Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach and Lloyd Harbor Village Park Beach in Lloyd Harbor
- Gold Star Battalion Park Beach, Knollwood Beach Association Beach and Fleets Cove Beach in Huntington
- Valley Grove Beach and Prices Bend Beach in Eatons Neck
- Head of the Bay Club Beach, Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach, Wincoma Association Beach, Baycrest Association Beach, Bay Hills Beach Association and Crescent Beach in Huntington Bay
- Centerport Beach and Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Centerport
- Steers Beach, Hobart Beach and Crab Meadow Beach in Northport
- Asharoken Beach in Asharoken
- West Islip Beach in West Islip
- Islip Beach and Bayberry Beach & Tennis Club Beach in Islip
- East Islip Beach in East Islip
- West Oaks Recreation Club Beach in West Sayville
- Brightwaters Village Beach in Brightwaters
- Sayville Marina Park Beach in Sayville
- Bayport Beach in Bayport
- Short Beach, Nissequogue Point Beach, Long Beach and Schubert Beach in Nissequogue
