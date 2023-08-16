Suffolk Health Department extends advisory against bathing at more than 60 beaches; 4 beaches closed

The Suffolk County Department of Health has extended an advisory, first implemented Tuesday, against swimming at more than 60 beaches, while closing four others Wednesday, citing elevated levels of bacteria.

The bacteria levels may exceed state standards because of stormwater runoff from recent storms, the health department said. The beaches are located in areas heavily influenced by runoff from surrounding watersheds or tributaries and may experience limited tidal flushing, the department said.

The advisory is expected to be lifted at 5 a.m. on Thursday unless elevated levels of bacteria persist beyond the next 24 hours, according to the health department.

The closed beaches include:

Benjamin Beach in Bay Shore

Tides Property Owners Beach, Rocky Point

Tanner Park Beach in Copiague

Ronkonkoma Beach in Ronkonkoma

The beaches where officials are advising against swimming include:

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.