Bald eagle found in distress in Shirley park likely had avian flu and was euthanized, officials say

A second male bald eagle in Suffolk likely died from the avian flu that may increasingly imperil Long Island wildlife and already has led to the slaughter of nearly 58 million chickens nationwide, officials said.

As its mate screamed overhead, two intrepid wildlife rescuers struggled two hours to capture the distressed eagle in Southaven Park in Shirley on Tuesday afternoon.

“It was terrifying,” said Karen Hill Maloney, of Bayport, a wildlife rehabilitator, noting its wingspan was six to seven feet.

“That eagle was coming at us with its talons and beak; I’m 5’1” and 108 pounds, and to have that thing hopping and jumping — oh boy!” said Maloney who had donned protective gloves that extended to her shoulders. She was aided by a friend who is a licensed falconer.

The severity of its plight soon became clear, after it flew up from the ground to perch in a tree.

“At first, it didn’t appear there was anything wrong with him, but it’s not normal that you can get that close to a bald eagle,” Maloney said, estimating they were only 20 feet or so away.

“Then he appeared to start having a seizure, and went from branch to branch,” before falling to the ground, while making strange calls.

This sequence of trying to fly only to crash happened “over and over,” she said.

“At one point, he flew out and over Sunrise Highway, nearly hitting cars,” before returning to land on the median.

Maloney, fearing collisions on this often busy route, said she hopped in her pickup to try to slow the traffic down.

Climbing a chain-link fence, his rescuers then had to free him from entanglements, including vines.

“He was hanging upside down,” Maloney explained. “My mouth was dry; I was shaking,” she said, describing what it was like to be so close to such a fierce and aggressive creature.

Finally securing him, she drove him to the Hampton Bays-based Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Center, where Chris Strub, executive director, said “It was really apparent he was having lots of serious seizures.”

Further, the nation’s national symbol was in “poor overall body condition,” and fighting other infections and parasites.

“But based on these symptoms, the seizures we were seeing and the overall demeanor, this looked to us like a highly pathologenic avian infection.”

Given the eagle's “extremely poor prognosis,” he said, it was euthanized.

Just before Christmas, the much beloved bald eagle named “Dad,” one of a pair in Centerport with their own Facebook page, was plucked from the cold waters of Spring Pond, but later died despite 24-hour care.

Whether avian flu killed both bald eagles will be determined by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

