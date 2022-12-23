Bald eagle plucked out of Centerport pond 

The bald eagle known as “Dad” won’t be home for the holidays but thanks to a cold water rescue Thursday, he stands a chance of returning to “Mom" in their Centerport nest in a few weeks.

The eagle, who along with Mom, has a following of 26,255 members on the Facebook page Bald Eagles of Centerport, NY, had been acting “abnormally” for about four days, Robert Schwartz, one of the administrators of the page said Thursday.

“Today my wife found him just sitting with his head down, halfway in the water,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz and his wife Liz have been documenting the couple for almost six years he said, including a live webcam of their nest where viewers have tuned in to see some of the 13 babies the pair have spawned. The eagles are regularly in their backyard and the couple knew something was wrong.

“We were looking for him because … the last couple of days he's been acting out of sorts,” he said.

The Schwartz’s called Wildlife In Need of Rescue and Rehabilitation, the nonprofit run by Robert Horvath and his wife Cathy St. Pierre, a husband and wife team of New York State-licensed raptor rehabbers.

Horvath said he got a call from Schwartz about the eagle at around 1:30 p.m. and headed to Spring Pond in the hamlet where he put on his waders before stepping into the cold, murky waters.

I got down to the water's edge and approach him, and before I could get close enough to net him he flew off,” Horvath said. “He flew approximately 50 feet, a foot off the water and landed in the middle of the pond.”

It was a bad spot but Horvath trudged on until he hit a deep spot and sunk into the “muddy muck” as his waders filled up with water.

“I was basically frozen like in quicksand,” he said. He crawled his way out and finally reached Dad and netted him but got stuck in the mud again before they could reach the shore. With an assist from the Centerport Fire Department, he handed off the bird and then got pulled out himself. Horvath was taken to the emergency room where he was treated for hypothermia before being released but he said it was Dad who was in bad shape.

“It's in poor condition right now,” Horvath said. “It's hypothermic as well. It's been in water and birds aren't meant to be submerged in water for an extended period of time.”

It’s unclear whether Dad was sick or injured or both.

“I'm guessing he probably hasn't eaten in three or four days,” Horvath said. The wet, cold weather expected Thursday night probably would have killed the bird he said.

While Horvath headed to the hospital, the Schwartzes wrapped Dad in a towel and drove him to St. Pierre in Miller Place.

“We didn't think he was going to make it,” Schwartz said of the car ride. “He wouldn't even open his eyes. He wouldn't move.”

Horvath said Dad’s prognosis is “guarded” right now as they do blood work to look for underlying health problems or disease.

“There's hope that we can return him, release them back there,” Horvath said.

The rescue and transport were documented on the Facebook page, showing Liz cradling a swaddled Dad in the car.

“We love these eagles desperately,” Robert Schwartz said.

The couple decided to document the eagles’ lives “Just show everybody … how beautiful these eagles are and what it took to get them to come back to Long Island.”