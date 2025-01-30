Long IslandSuffolk

1 killed, 3 injured as Bay Shore fire rips through 3 homes

One person was killed and three injured after a fire burned through three Bay Shore houses early Thursday morning. Credit: Paul Mazza
By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

One person was killed and three injured after a fire burned through three Bay Shore houses early Thursday.

Around 1:27 a.m., the Bay Shore Fire Department was alerted to a fire at North Windsor Avenue, Chief John Ippolito Jr. said.

Upon arrival, they found three houses ablaze and called upon 14 other fire departments for mutual aid.

Two out of the three occupants in the house where the fire was heaviest managed to escape. One was taken to South Shore University Hospital for evaluation, he said.

The third occupant, an adult, died in the blaze, Ippolito said. Two firefighters also suffered minor injuries and were released at the scene.

Three occupants of the second house — two adults and one child — managed to escape.

The third house was unoccupied and appeared to be boarded up, Ippolito said.

The fire was placed under control in about three hours. Firefighters confronted high winds and severe cold, Ippolito said.

The first house eventually collapsed, and the other two houses suffered heavy damage, he said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By Maureen Mullarkey

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Latest on DC plane crash ... Trump order for workers to return to office ... What's up on LI Credit: Newsday

Fire damages Bay Shore homes ... Latest on DC plane crash ... Deal reached to sell The Harborside ... Shopping at Belmont Park Village

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Latest on DC plane crash ... Trump order for workers to return to office ... What's up on LI Credit: Newsday

Fire damages Bay Shore homes ... Latest on DC plane crash ... Deal reached to sell The Harborside ... Shopping at Belmont Park Village

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME