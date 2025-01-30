1 killed, 3 injured as Bay Shore fire rips through 3 homes

One person was killed and three injured after a fire burned through three Bay Shore houses early Thursday.

Around 1:27 a.m., the Bay Shore Fire Department was alerted to a fire at North Windsor Avenue, Chief John Ippolito Jr. said.

Upon arrival, they found three houses ablaze and called upon 14 other fire departments for mutual aid.

Two out of the three occupants in the house where the fire was heaviest managed to escape. One was taken to South Shore University Hospital for evaluation, he said.

The third occupant, an adult, died in the blaze, Ippolito said. Two firefighters also suffered minor injuries and were released at the scene.

Three occupants of the second house — two adults and one child — managed to escape.

The third house was unoccupied and appeared to be boarded up, Ippolito said.

The fire was placed under control in about three hours. Firefighters confronted high winds and severe cold, Ippolito said.

The first house eventually collapsed, and the other two houses suffered heavy damage, he said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.