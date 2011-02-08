Bay Shore man accused of abusing dog

A Bay Shore man faces an animal cruelty charge after a dog left in his care was found to be in poor condition, authorities said.

Ian McKenzie, 22, of Second Avenue, was taking care of the dog for a friend who was in Georgia for the past three months, said Roy Gross, chief of the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The dog, Rhino, was found running loose by the Town of Islip animal control officer and was underweight with bite marks on his face and ears, according to the SPCA. When McKenzie showed up at the shelter, he left without the dog after employees told him they were contacting the SPCA about the dog's condition, Gross said.

An investigation showed that the pit bull was well taken care of by its previous caretaker, the SPCA said.

Rhino became so vicious from lack of care and mistreatment, said Gross, that it was biting employees at the shelter and other dogs, and had to be euthanized.

McKenzie, who was arrested Friday, could not immediately be reached for comment. He is due in court March 30.

"This dog was severely neglected," Gross said. "There is no excuse of animal cruelty. If you need help, you can call the SPCA or an animal shelter. But if you abuse an animal, we will not tolerate it."

The SPCA, a not-for-profit organization, investigated more than 2,000 cases last year.